I was disturbed (though not really surprised) to see the video footage of masses of non-mask wearing, non-social distanced people singing and dancing in Church Street after the 10pm curfew on Saturday night.
The obvious foolishness of this aside, it has raised several questions.
- Many people clearly aren’t taking covid seriously. Whether this is due to mixed messages from central government and media or simply an attitude of rebellion against restrictions, we can only guess.
- Where were the police/ covid wardens/ army backup? I think we need some sort of assurance that this potentially threatening behaviour will not be tolerated.
- Many hospitality venues are struggling. I sympathise deeply. The curfew and table service restrictions will add to the burden on staff and payroll. The curfew would appear to be counter-productive. My instinct would be that the floodgates were opened unnecessarily by reopening pubs in the first place (though I can see the damage further closure would have caused). It’s a great shame that better support for the industry wasn’t available to help them. They are probably at greater risk now if idiots such as these lead to pubs being closed again.
- How do these people get home? Are extra buses being mobilised after 10pm to get them all out of town safely?
As adults, we should take a collective responsibility: not just for our own health and wellbeing, but also for our families, friends and communities. Behaviour such as seen on Saturday night is not just reckless, it’s selfish and dangerous.
Karen Feetham, York Community Safety and Information Group, York
