A CARE home in York hosted a staycation party for residents last week, which gave them a chance to ‘experience’ South Africa.

Ivy Lodge retirement home in Haxby, continued its staycation themed parties with a ‘trip’ to South Africa, bringing an “international flavour,” to the home.

The staff, including the owner, manager and deputy manager, again “pulled out all the stops,” to entertain residents.

The latest holiday destination of South African had a Safari theme and, as is becoming traditional, was kicked off with the Ivy Lodge dance troupe performing to the Tight Fit classic ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’.

The residents then enjoyed singing and dancing, a quiz and musical bingo, washed down with some wine from the Stellenbosch region.

The head cook at the home even managed to produce an authentic meal of Cape Malay chicken curry, South African bobotie, finished off with a sticky malva pudding.

The residents said they “loved the afternoon and thought the dancers were very professional and were grateful for all the hard work that had gone in to the whole afternoon.”

One of the residents, Joan Smithson, 89, said: “I haven’t travelled abroad very much and never thought about going to South Africa, but today has really got me and now I feel like I’ve been.”

Another resident, Mary Adams, 91, said: “ We love afternoons like this - when we can’t get out and see our loved ones it’s such a boost to imagine ourselves in different places around the world - thank you so much.”

At the end of the party, residents were asked where they wanted to go next. After a lot of debate, they decided they would like to try a cruise.

The home’s first staycation party was based around a Spanish theme earlier in the month.