BUSINESSES with an interest in property and development in York are being invited to an event with the Government’s former chief town planner.

Steve Quartermain will be speaking and taking questions at a free online event between 5pm and 6pm on Tuesday, September 29 through Zoom.

He was the Government’s chief planning officer for more than 12 years, before he stepped down earlier this year. Before that he was head of planning at Hambleton District Council.

Steve has been at the heart of the Government’s planning reform agenda, most notably the introduction of the NPPF and planning practice guidance reviews.

The event is being held by the Leeds, Bradford and York Property Forums, part of the West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce. To join, visit www.wnychamber.co.uk.

Tim Waring, chair of the West Yorkshire Property Forum will be chairing the event.

York Property Forum chair Steve Secker said: “It’s a real coup to get someone of Steve’s calibre and experience to attend this event.

"We are looking forward to his thoughts on the current planning system and how he sees the future of development, both locally and nationally. He has unique experience, having been an adviser to Central Government, and knows the region well having had a successful career in Local Government in North Yorkshire, prior to that.”

York Property Forum is open to members with an interest in property, planning and development.