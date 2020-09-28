EMERGENCY services attended an incident involving a vulnerable person near Lendal Bridge in York last night.
York Rescue Boat said the team were called to the incident at about 11.55pm by North Yorkshire Police.
The team stood down at 12.45am this morning.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also at the scene.
A spokeswoman for the service said: "We assisted the police with a vulnerable person."
