EMERGENCY services were called to reports of a vulnerable woman indicating she was going to enter the River Ouse in York.
Police, the fire service and York Rescue Boat attended the incident near Lendal Bridge last night.
A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at around 11.40pm on 27 September to reports of a woman indicating she was going to enter the river. She was brought to safety by emergency services and York Rescue Boat and was unharmed."
A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire fire service added: "We assisted the police with a vulnerable person."
Call Out 34/2020. The team were called out at 23:56 yesterday evening by @NYorksPolice to an incident near Lendal Bridge in York. @NorthYorksFire also in attendance.— York Rescue Boat (@yorkrescueboat) September 28, 2020
Team stood down at 00:45. pic.twitter.com/3XAmU5ee3H
