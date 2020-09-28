EMERGENCY services were called to reports of a vulnerable woman indicating she was going to enter the River Ouse in York.

Police, the fire service and York Rescue Boat attended the incident near Lendal Bridge last night.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at around 11.40pm on 27 September to reports of a woman indicating she was going to enter the river. She was brought to safety by emergency services and York Rescue Boat and was unharmed."

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire fire service added: "We assisted the police with a vulnerable person."