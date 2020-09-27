THIS video shows what happened in York last night after the pubs shut at 10pm.
The early closure is one of the Government's latest measures which are intended to help tackle the rising rate of coronavirus and protect lives.
But it didn't have the desired effect in York on this particular evening, with the footage revealing rowdy crowds of revellers totally ignoring social distancing guidelines as they gathered in Church Street.
As a police van arrived, they sang and chanted, and jeered and booed.
The footage has provoked outrage online, with one typical comment being: "Let's just hope they don't take this virus home to their loved who may get seriously ill or worse. Selfish idiots."
Police said today that its officers adopted the four E’s approach; engage, explain, encourage and as a last resort use enforcement, and in this case, officers attended and encouraged the group to disperse, no arrests were made and the group was dispersed by 10.27pm.
But it seems there is a determination to prevent it happening again, if possible, with senior York councillor Andrew Waller saying the authority will work with partners from across the city, such as the police, Make it York, the York BID and York Retail Forum, to ensure that scenes like these aren’t a regular occurrence.
