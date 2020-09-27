DOZENS more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in York and North Yorkshire today.
Public Health England said that 22 more cases had been confirmed in the City of York Council area, taking the total for York since records began to 1,226, or 591.6 per 100,000 population.
It said another 35 cases had been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, increasing the total there to 3,595, or 581.7 per 100,000 population.
Within the districts, it said Selby had seen an additional five cases confirmed, taking its total to 517, or 570.5 per 100,000, and another five cases had been confirmed in Hambleton, taking its total to 441, or 481.5 per 100,000.
PHE said one more case had been confirmed in Ryedale, increasing its total to 173, or 312.4 per 100,000.
An additional 21 cases had been confirmed in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, taking its total to 1,983, or 581.2 per 100,000 people.
