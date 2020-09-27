A TOUCH of normality returned to York city centre with the staging of the York Food Festival Weekend.

The three-day celebration of the city’s food scene took place on Parliament Street from Friday until yesterday - a much shorter and smaller affair than the usual 10-day foodie extravaganza because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors watched some of the region’s top chefs show their skills in the demonstration tent,.including Andrew Pern from The Star at Harome and The Star Inn the City, and Steph Moon and Neil Bentinck from Skosh.

The Food Factory offered visitors the opportunity to get hands on in a range of food workshops - from pasta and bread to ice cream and chocolate - learning how they’re made and understanding the processes used.

Among the visitors enjoying the chance to make sheets of pasta were Belinia and Michal from Newcastle, who were visiting York for the day.

There was also a series of tastings, showcasing the best of local producers, including York Gin, cocktails with Fancy Hanks, wine and cheese with Love Cheese and chocolate with York Cocoa Works.

A produce market also offered a range of the best producers from across the area and there was an adapted version of the popular Taste Trail based at four tasting hubs across the city centre: Bedern Hall, Walmgate Ale House, Spark:York and Silver Street by Shambles Market.

There was also a chance to enjoy live music online every night with Mindfest York, involving local musicians and performers raising money for York Mind.

Organisers said the food festival weekend, which was organised with Covid safety first and foremost, with activities adapted to meet Government guidelines, had attracted a good footfall and been a success.