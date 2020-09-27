POLICE have launched an investigation after a car was allegedly pushed over onto its side by yobs in a York residential street.
The incident happened in Redgrave Close, near Fossway, in the early hours of today.
Crime Scene Investigation officers at the scene were unable to comment but a local resident said the car was owned by a local resident and he understood it had been parked up when it was pushed it over on to its side at about 1am, causing unknown damage to the vehicle.
The resident, who did not wish to be identified, claimed this was just the latest example of anti-social behaviour by youths who had been 'terrorising' the local community for weeks now.
He claimed a range of examples of bad behaviour by youngsters in their teens had been reported on a local Whatsapp group, causing upset to elderly residents, and he hoped police were now taking the issue seriously.
