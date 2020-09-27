A WRITER based in York, who won a national competition earlier in the year, has had his work released as a new audio drama podcast.

Matthew Wignall, who is originally from Cumbria, won the competition organised by the RAF Benevolent Fund last month.

It was launched to commemorate the 80th anniversary of one of the most important battles of the Second World War.

The writer’s work has gone on to be released as an audio drama podcast, called A Gingerbread Man in the RAF.

It brings to life the human story behind one of the most well-known battles of the Second World War, the Battle of Britain.

The drama, released on September 15, tells the story of Gallimore, played by Moraghan and Charters, played by Petrie, as they take to the skies during the summer of 1940.

Mr Wignall, who works in York as a support worker for adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs, said: “I feel very flattered and honoured to have my play chosen.

“I wanted to explore how the past is always with us and not only shapes the world we live in but can also influence and inspire us to confront and overcome our own struggles and challenges.

“I also wanted to pay tribute to the fact that, if it weren’t for the actions and sacrifices made during those few months in 1940, our lives would be very different. We owe that generation so much.”

The podcast is the final episode to the second series of ‘All Stations’, which focussed on the history of the Battle of Britain and the ‘Few who fought for the many’, featuring contributions from many military historians and aviation experts.

To listen to the podcast, visit: rafbf.org where you can also find out about how the fund supports the RAF Family.