A HIGH speed police pursuit of a Mercedes through a North Yorkshire town ended when it crashed into an unmarked police car.
North Yorkshire Police Operational Support Unit tweeted that its officers assisted the roads policing group last night when the car failed to stop and led them through Boroughbridge at high speed.
"They were finally stopped when they failed to give way at a junction and collided with one of our unmarked cars," it said, adding that the driver was arrested and the vehicle seized.
