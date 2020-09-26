SEVENTY more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed today in York and North Yorkshire.
Public Health England said this afternoon that 15 more cases had been confirmed in the City of York Council area in the last 24 hours, taking the total since records began to 1,224, or 581.1 per 100,000 population.
Another 55 cases have been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 3,560, or 576 per 100,000 population.
Within the districts, Selby has seen an additional 12 cases confirmed, taking its total to 512, or 565 per 100,000, and another five cases have been confirmed in Hambleton, taking its total to 436, or 476 per 100,000.
A further five cases have been confirmed in Ryedale, taking its total to 172, or 310.6 per 100,000.
An additional 24 cases have been confirmed in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, taking its total to 1,962, or 575.1 per 100,000 people.
The increases reflect the national situation, with a further 6,042 people testing positive for coronavirus in the UK in the past 24 hours after a series of record breaking daily tolls.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment