POLICE have launched a pun offensive after arresting three people on suspicion of stealing £2,000 worth of honey.
North Yorkshire Police operational support unit tweeted that people may have noticed a 'hive of activity' at Wetherby Services yesterday.
It said the force had received reports that the occupants of two cars had been ‘buzzing’ around the county, stealing expensive honey from health stores.
"We ‘combed’ the area, located and arrested three people on suspicion on theft," it tweeted.
"When searched, we recovered over £2,000 worth of honey and £100 of champagne. They’ve landed themselves in a ‘sticky’ situation and will now have to account for their actions."
It thanked Harrogate Police who flew in to assist and said the cars were seized.
Traffic Inspector Paul Cording added: "Top job by everyone and thankfully there was no need to deploy a stinger."
