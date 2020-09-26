A ROAD was closed and police specialist units were called in after a man was found with serious injuries at a North Yorkshire property today.
North Yorkshire Police said officers went to Nathan Court, off Scalby Road, near Falsgrave Road, in Scarborough at about 8.40am.
A spokesperson said the road was closed and the public asked to avoid the area, but the incident was later brought to a safe conclusion and the road reopened, while the man was taken to hospital.
"Anyone who saw an injured man in the Falsgrave Road area this morning is asked to contact police," they said. "Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 0101 of 26 September."
