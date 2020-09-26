THE Selby district has been kept on a Covid-19 watch list as an "area of concern" - but York's coronavirus rate is now almost as high as Selby's after a significant recent rise.

Every week, Public Health England (PHE) publishes a list of areas it is concerned about based on new coronavirus infection rates and other local intelligence.

They are categorised as either "areas of concern", "areas of enhanced support" or "areas of intervention" and measures range from increased testing to stricter lockdowns.

Areas of concern are those at the lowest end of PHE's watchlist, but still have some of the highest rates of new infection in the country.

The latest figures for a rolling seven day average show Selby district has a rate of 54.1 cases per 100,000 population in the week to September 22, with 49 cases - exactly the same figures as the previous week but it remains an 'area of concern.'

However, the figures show York's rate has risen to 49.9 cases per 100,000 population, after 105 cases were confirmed in the week to September 22, compared with a rate of 33.7 the previous week, when 71 cases were confirmed, but York is not categorised as an 'area of concern.'

The figures, based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two), show Hambleton also saw an increase to a rate of 42.6 per 100,000 population after 39 new cases were confirmed, compared with a rate of 31.7 the previous week after 29 cases were confirmed.

Ryedale also saw an increased number of infections but still has one of the lowest rates in the region. Its rate was 14.4 per 100,000 population after eight cases were confirmed, compared with a rate of nine the previous week, after five cases.

Bolton continues to record the highest rate in England, up from 197.5 in the seven days to September 15 to 242 in the week to September 22.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on September 25 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.