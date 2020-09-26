THE latest figures for new coronavirus cases in neighbourhoods across York have been published, with Holgate East having the largest number confirmed.
Public Health England's statistics show eight cases were confirmed in this 'Middle Super Output Area' (*MSOA) between September 14 and 20.
Six cases were confirmed in Rawcliffe & Clifton South and five in Clifton Without & Skelton, Fulford Road & Clementhorpe and Huntington.
There were four cases confirmed in Heworth North & Stockton, Heworth South & The Groves, Strensall, Tang Hall, Westfield, Chapelfields & Foxwood and the city centre.
Three cases were confirmed in Bishopthorpe & Copmanthorpe, Dunnington, Elvington & Wheldrake, New Earswick, Osbaldwick, South Bank & Dringhouses, Wigginton, Woodthorpe & Acomb Park.
PHE said there were between zero and two cases in Acomb, Clifton North, Fulford, Heslington & University, Haxby, Holgate West and Poppleton, Rufforth & Askham.
*MSOAs are small areas with around 7,200 average population. The data is updated each weekday by PHE and shows the latest 7 days for which near-complete data are available.