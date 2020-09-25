POLICE want to speak to this man after an attack in a York pub.
Police in York have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Acomb.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened on August 26 at approximately 11pm and involved another man inside a pub, but they have not said which pub.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Rebecca James. Or email rebecca.james@nortyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12200149486 when passing on information.
