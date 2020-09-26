TRANSPORT minister Baroness Vere visited York to take a ride on one of First Bus's fleet of zero emissions vehicles.
The company is set to have 21 electric buses operating in the city by the end of October.
First has invested £9.3 million in the fleet, which is made by bus manufacturer Optare based in Sherburn-in-Elmet.
Baroness Vere said: “It’s been excellent to be in York today to discuss the progress being made in growing the number of zero-emission buses on our transport network."
She chatted with residents on the way to Askham Bar Park&Ride.
Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, said: “We are committed to improving the air quality in the city and reducing greenhouse gas emissions as we move towards becoming a carbon neutral city by 2030.
“We are already working with bus operators across York to improve emissions standards to support our Clean Air Zone by the end of January 2021."
