A NEW art gallery opens its doors this weekend in a popular part of York.

Holgate Gallery in Holgate Road concentrates on photography, but will also hosting the work of other, mostly local artists.

The gallery was officially opened on Friday by York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, and the gallery offers a wide range of stock that will be changed on a regular basis, says owner, Duncan Lomax.

Duncan is well-known in the city as a commercial photographer. He has been official photographer for York Minster for several years and has shot portraits, marketing images and PR material for all sorts of businesses in the city and beyond. He has taught photography to degree level and his pictures have appeared many times in local and national press including The Times, BBC, Yorkshire Post, The Press and YorkMix.

“It’s a strange and challenging time to be opening a business” said Duncan. “But it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time alongside my commercial work. This not only gives me an outlet for my own creative work, but also provides a hub for other artists to exhibit who might not otherwise have the space.”

The gallery is in a grade 2 listed building on Holgate Road. A former piano shop, it’s a relatively small space but is packed with interesting artwork.

On opening the gallery, Ms Maskell said: “As you walk into Holgate Gallery you can just see the creativity that’s been put into this space, and I’d really encourage people to come along and have a look. York’s retail economy is struggling in many ways but we’ve got some great opportunities as well and the independent sector is unique and we want to encourage York to invest in York.”

The gallery is at 53 Holgate Road and opens first time this weekend (September 26 and 27) from 11am - 4pm. Other opening times will vary but will be updated at www.holgategallery.co.uk