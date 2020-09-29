A BIG warm welcome to the world to this week's 'lockdown' babies - Finley, Savannah, Phoebe, Amelia and George!

And thanks to all the parents who have been sharing photos of their new arrivals with The Press.

Time to meet some of York's newest citizens!

Amelia Susie Burgess

Amelia Susie Burgess was born on August 31 at York Hospital weighing 7lbs 6oz to Alexandra Meredith and Jack Burgess, of Barlby, near York.

Alexandra said: "Both of us are NHS workers, but luckily during lockdown I was able to work from home as I was higher risk been pregnant and having asthma.

"This pregnancy was surreal, never did I think we would be facing a world wide pandemic.

"Jack has been amazing, looking after me and my son and going to work.

"Amelia made her appearance after a 40-minute labour and I already can't wait to explain to her how when she was in mummy's tummy the world effectively stopped!"

Finley Max Ord

Finley Max Ord was born at home at Thorpe Willoughby on September 10, weighing 7lb 1oz to proud parents Joanne Ord and Graham Ord.

Joanne said: "Following my husband delivering our daughter at our previous home birth in 2017, Finley was born at home following a lovely water birth with amazing midwives present. It was so nice to be at home with all of our children together straight after the birth."

Savannah Marie Archer

Savannah Marie Archer was born on May 12 at York Hospital weighing 7lbs 1oz to Nadine Archer and Adam Cook of York.

Nadine said: "Savannah as born during the middle of lockdown. It was a wonderful experience but I just wish we weren’t in lockdown so I could have had visitors and more people there."

Phoebe Mei Booker

Phoebe Mei Booker was born on July 13 at York Hospital weighing 7lb 7oz to Natalie Colverson and William Booker of Haxby, York.

Natalie said: "Phoebe was born on July 13 at 9:27am at York Hospital. The midwives and NHS teams did a fantastic job and a special thank you to my student midwife Megan. The midwives really are amazing!"

George John Coates

George John Coates was born on August 11 at York Hospital weighing 7lbs 7oz to Bethany Speck and Luke Coates, of Haxby, York.

Bethany said: "George was born safely, a few days early, by Caesarean section. My partner and I would like to say a big thank you to the midwife who referred us for a scan as she thought he was breach, the scan confirmed he was.

"It could have been a difficult birth for me and baby George if it wasn’t for the great work done by the midwives to make sure mummy and baby are ok. I was also so impressed with the wonderful support they gave us from the start of my pregnancy. Thank you so much."