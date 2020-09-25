IT has been confirmed that there have been 24 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area, as well as new cases in North and East Yorkshire, the latest figures show.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the total number of cases for the City of York Council area now stands at 1,209, an increase of 24 when compared with yesterday's data.
There have been 64 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to over 3,500 for the first time, as it now stands at 3,505.
There have also been 16 new cases recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire, taking the total there to 1,938.
There have been a total of 423,236 cases of the virus in the UK, an increase of 6,874 overnight.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.