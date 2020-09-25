YORK has moved from a 'red' to 'amber' coronavirus rating - despite an increase in the number of cases in the city.
The weekly Covid-19 Daily Data Tracker, published this afternoon by City of York Council, says that as of yesterday, York had had 1,185 cases confirmed, a rate of 562.2 per 100,000 of population - lower than the national and regional averages, 637 and 829.3 respectively.
It said the Public Health England ‘Exceedance’ rating compared the number of new cases over a 14 day period with the previous six weeks and provided the 'RAG' rating to indicate if the previously observed trend in the number of new cases was worsening.
York has had a red rating for several weeks but the council said its latest rating was amber.
"The rating was triggered by a higher than ‘expected’ number of cases per 100 tests once in the last 14 days."
It said the latest validated seven-day rate of new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population for York was 34.3, for the 7 day period up to September 18, excluding cases with a sample date in the last few days due to partial data and lags in reporting.
It said the national and regional averages are 38.1 and 55.1 respectively.
It added that at September 21, the latest 7 day positivity rate in York - Pillar 2 only - was 3.19 per cent, with 77 positive results out of 2,412 tests. "The national and regional averages are 3 per cent and 4 per cent respectively."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment