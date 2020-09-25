MEMBERS of the public rescued a 45-year-old woman after her car went in to the river Ouse in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police say the driver of the white Seat Leon saloon, a 45-year-old local woman, was brought to safety by members of the public and she received medical care at hospital.
A police investigation is ongoing into the incident and York Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the car ended up in the river near Skeldergate Bridge at around 4.30pm on Wednesday (September 23).
It was initially unclear if there were other occupants in the car when it entered the river, so emergency services carried out an intensive search operation throughout the night.
This was supported by police officers from Regional Underwater Search Team, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and the York Rescue Boat. Paramedics were on standby throughout.
Thankfully, it has been confirmed there was nobody else in the car.
Police are investigating the driver in relation to suspected drink-driving and dangerous driving offences.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Or send an email to 000041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference number 12200167615 when providing details.
