IT has now been over 14 weeks since the last Covid-19 related death was recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation trust, the latest figures confirm.
The latest data from NHS England confirms that the total number of deaths related to the virus within the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further five deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 33 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,871.
Patients were aged between 56 and 93 years old. All except two, aged between 84 and 88, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from April 21 to September 24 with the majority on or after September 22.
Their families have been informed.