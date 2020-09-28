I WRITE as a huge thank you to Rebecca Newman for bravely sharing the cause of her lovely husband Jay Fewtrell’s death (The Press, September 25) in order to allow others to protect themselves.
I suffer from sarcoidosis and it has changed my life for over six years and remains active now, despite extensive treatment. To even see the condition in print in my local paper was quite overwhelming - and will be a huge legacy for Jay and Rebecca if people just understand a little bit more about a condition that is mostly ‘invisible’ and can floor you one day and you can be your ‘normal’ self the next.
It is a rare condition - most specialists agree that around one in every 10,000 people have sarcoidosis in the UK.
Every year in the UK about 3,000 to 4,000 people are diagnosed with sarcoidosis (Sarcoidosis UK).
Rebecca’s acknowledgement of the impact of Covid-19 on people with undiagnosed conditions was also key - and the need to follow the guidelines to protect others - who may look fit and healthy
My sarcoidosis and the associated treatment meant that I was one of the 2.2 million people who was advised to shield from March until August.
I don’t enjoy having a rare condition which usually takes explanation and is different in every person – and I am hoping that the profile raised by Rebecca, who is extremely selfless in this act, makes a difference to others.
Dawn Clements,
Woodthorpe,
York