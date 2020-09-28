A LEAP of faith led to the launch of a new deli-style shop in York selling fresh bread, savouries and take-away coffee.

Julia Hargreaves has opened Larking's Artisan Food and Coffee in Sim Balk Lane, Bishopthorpe, after taking on the premises just before the lockdown was imposed.

The shop has freshly-baked bread, savouries and brownies, delivered every morning from the Bluebird Bakery and an ever-expanding choice of cheese, charcuterie and antipasti as well as balsamic vinegars, oils and other items.

"This is my first venture of this kind," said Julia. "At 54 I decided it was time to take a leap of faith and focus on what I really love - people, food and great coffee. I named it after my mum, Larking was her maiden name and it is a way of saying thank you to her."

Julia previously worked as a personal assistant in York, but admits it was not her dream job.

"I broke my wrist before Christmas and had time off. This little shop came up and I thought 'just do it'."

With her four children now grown up, she added: "I am in a position to take a gamble."

Despite the lockdown being imposed shortly after Julia took on the premises, she decided to stick with her plans.

"One of the luxuries of doing this at my age is you realise that worrying and getting stressed isn't particularly going to serve you well. I roll with the punches these days. I have spent time worrying in the past and it has made no difference to the outcome.

"The fit-out took longer than I’d hoped so I couldn’t open until recently but it has been really well received by the village and I am getting a lot of support.

"I want the shop to be part of the community, somewhere where people can drop in and say hello if they feel like it and hope they might try something that will make them smile in these ever changing times."

Julia, who has lived in Bishopthorpe for almost 30 years, said: "Historically we have had to go to Bishy Road or into town for anything."

She plans to take on a part-time member of staff once the shop has got off the ground.

"The shop will evolve and change as I get to grips with it."

Larking's is open from 7.30am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, and from 8am to 1pm on Saturday.

"I am an early bird any way so, while I am setting up, people can pop in and grab a coffee."