SUGGESTIONS have been given over and over to the council to make bigger and better Park & Ride facilities, to even make them especially attractive with cafes, children’s playgrounds and free bus rides into the city, thus encouraging drivers to take advantage of them.
If anything, this current coronavirus pandemic has shown us, is that quality of life, family and friends and good mental and physical health are far more important than anything else.
Lynette Mills
Fishergate, York
"Put cafes, playgrounds and free buses into Park & Ride"
Letter
