A SUSPECTED road rage incident in York left a 77-year-old man fearing for his safety.
It happened between 8.30am and 9am on Tuesday when the victim was driving his red Skoda Fabia car on the A1237 from Bishopthorpe towards Clifton Moor.
North Yorkshire Police said the victim reported that a cream-coloured van, driven by a man, was driving behind him and got too close.
A spokesperson for the force explained: "When the victim braked to warn the other driver to ease off, the man in the van is alleged to have driven the vehicle in an aggressive manner and kept flashing the headlights.
"The Skoda then turned off at the Tesco filling station at Clifton Moor. The man in the van then appeared, got out of the vehicle, and then started shouting and gesturing to the elderly victim. It is alleged a wing mirror on the Skoda was damaged in the incident." The victim told officers that a woman passenger in the van was also “shouting and screaming” at him.
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and information, and is urging anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident to contact the force.
Call 101, select option 2, and ask for Joseph Danson, or email joseph.danson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Quote the reference number 12200166731.
