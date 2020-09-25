A YORK resident, who is renowned around the city for discovering a huge chip during lockdown, is taking on a 100k fundraising task to support York Hospital.

Back in April, Oliver Dale, from Huntington, was “amazed,” when he found a chip which measured at seven-inches long while making his tea.

This discovery quickly made him a local celebrity, as he is now referred to as the ‘big chip guy’ around the city.

Oliver decided to put his fame to good use and build up donations to give back to the staff at York Hospital, who have been working tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

In total, Oliver raised £1,209, including a £250 donation from his employer Aviva, all of which was donated to the Covid-19 ward at the hospital.

The money he raised was spent on a foldable bed and a fridge-freezer for the G1 Ward.

He said: “Both bits of equipment are vitally important to ensuring both patients and staff will have the best possible experience whilst in the hospital.

“Thanks to everybody for supporting this initiative.

“Who would of thought a chip would raise so much money and help other people out.”

Now, Oliver has set his sights on raising even more money for the hospital, as he has set himself a new goal.

Starting on October 12, he will be running 10k for 10 days straight, aiming to total 100k if he can.

Oliver said: “Covid-19 is not going away anytime soon and the quicker we all realise that the sooner we can all pull together to fight this pandemic.

“York District Hospital Ward G1 have been working tirelessly to make sure their staff and patients are comfortable during these unprecedented times.

“We can all do our bit to support them, even £1 will be really appreciated.”

During the challenge, Oliver is looking for 10 people to run alongside him each day.

If you would like to, message him on Twitter at @OliverD1999

Oliver has set himself a target of raising £1,000 to support the hospital ward.

The ‘big chip’ man’s donation page can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3iXFeyl