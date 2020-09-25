A NEW art exhibition, showcasing the work of a digital artist, is now open for viewing at a York venue.
It features the landscapes of Jill Ray, a digital artist who developed her print technique while working as a landscape architect.
Jill “loves,” to explore the subtle ways similar shapes and patterns echo and repeat, and the way sunlight overlays pattern and drama in composition, exploring them in her work.
Often using her iPad as a sketchbook, the hills of Yorkshire and Peak District, local woodlands and the coastline of England and Wales feature in Jill’s work.
The exhibition is on display at the Village Gallery in Colliergate, York.
It will remain open until October 24, overlapping with the York Mediale Festival, which is a celebration of digital media and arts.
The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday, between 10am and 4pm.
Aside from regularly installing exhibitions, Village Gallery is York’s official stockist of Lalique glass and crystal, and also sells a large selection of work from local artists.