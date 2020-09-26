WHO lives in a house like this? That is the question posed by Press Camera Club Member Sarah Wynn who spotted this tiny doorway in Shambles, York.
Could it be the smallest 'house' in York?
Fellow Camera Club member Tim Allsopp replied to Sarah's post in the club's Facebook page: "I'm told there are a number of these 'Fairy' or 'Goblin' doorways around the city?"
Sarah posted the photo as part of the Camera Club's monthly challenge. This month's theme is "hidden York" - and members have been sharing lots of images of the city we've never seen before.
