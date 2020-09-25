A BRAVE youngster from North Yorkshire has raised hundreds of pounds for Saint Catherine’s by having 14 inches cut off her hair.
Daisy Cone, 6, a pupil at Burlington Infants, wanted to do something to help in memory of her grandad Richard, who was cared for at the hospice.
She said: “I wanted to raise money so the lovely people who looked after my grandad can look after more people in the future.”
Holly White, Daisy’s mum, explained that Daisy came up with the idea herself, as her grandad lost his hair when he had chemotherapy.
Daisy’s long locks will now be donated to the Little Princess Trust, who provide wigs for children undergoing treatment.
Holly said: “The staff at the hospice were so lovely. They were absolutely amazing with Daisy and made such a fuss of her. The care my dad received was amazing too, the nurses would always spend time and come and chat to him.
“Daisy is so excited that so many people have donated. She is so proud of herself and she loves her new hair. I’m just so, so proud of her.”
Daisy has smashed her initial target of £100 and her page is still open for donations at: https://bit.ly/3j3e5Kt