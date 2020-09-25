SNACK firm Walkers has launched a search for the biggest Wotsits Giant in the UK, giving snackers the chance to win £10,000.

But there's one condition - whoever finds it will have to hand over their supersized snack, as it will be displayed at the Walkers factory.

To aid people in their search, experts at Walkers, which produces more than 300 million packs of the iconic cheesy snack per year, have revealed that there is actually an official way to measure a Wotsit.

Photo by Fabio De Paola

Karl Chamberlain, whose job in Quality Control at Walkers involves him measuring and tasting Wotsits Giants for a living, has revealed that there’s a ‘tip to tip’ measurement technique.

Karl said: “Wotsits Giants come in all shapes and sizes. On average, they are twice as large as classic Wotsits, measuring 6.5cm in length with a diameter of almost 2cm, but some fall outside of our average size margins.

"We call these ‘super Giants’ at the factory. To measure them accurately, it’s important to turn the Wotsits Giant in question on its side so that it forms an arch or backwards c shape against your measuring device, whether that’s a ruler or tape measure (or in our case, callipers).

"Then, to get the true length, make sure you measure from outer tip to outer tip. Millimetres make all the difference.”

As well as the £10,000 reward, the lucky snack finder will also be granted a year’s supply of the iconic cheesy snacks, which are available in the classic ‘Really Cheesy’ as well as ‘Flamin’ Hot’ flavour.

Those who think they’ve found a ‘super Giant’ can submit it for assessment by uploading a picture of it and stating the measurement of the Wotsits Giant in millimetres on either Twitter or Facebook on the post, pinned at the top of the Walkers page.

A selection of the longest Wotsits Giants submitted will then be called in for physical verification – so snackers need to hold on to their entries.

The £10,000 reward winner will be selected from a random draw of those verified.

The search will come to an end on October 6 and the reward will be given to the winner later in October. Entrants must be 18 or over to enter. Full terms and conditions are available at https://walkers.co.uk/wotsits-giants-social-competition-terms-conditions

Earlier this year, York man Oliver Dale became a celebrity after finding a 7-inch chip while preparing his tea.

This sparked a competition between other residents in the city, who thought they could beat Oliver’s record.

Oliver and his chip made national news, as well as featuring on BBC’s Have I Got News For You.