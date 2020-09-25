THE air ambulance was called out to a three vehicle crash on the A59.
The accident happened at 5.10pm yesterday at the A59 junction with the A168 Allerton Park.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said:"This accident occurred in front of one of our officers whilst he was on his way home.
"The vehicles involved were a Toyota Auris, Audi TT and Seat Arona.
"Thankfully all persons were able to exit their vehicles and were checked over by an air ambulance medic who was also a few cars behind. The incident was left with police and paramedics after a fire crew attended gave first aid, made the vehicles safe and performed scene management."
Comments are closed on this article.