EIGHTY-SIX more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 24 hours in York and North Yorkshire.
Public Health England said tonight that 24 additional cases had been confirmed in the City of York Council area, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,185, or 562.6 per 100,000 population.
This is the highest number in one day in the York area of this second wave, and it reflects the rise in cases nationwide.
It said 62 new cases had been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total to 3,441, or 556.7 per 100,000.
An additional 15 cases were confirmed in the Selby district, taking the total to 496, with four more in Hambleton, taking it up to 420 and three more in Ryedale, taking its total to 164.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment