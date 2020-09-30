"WE do not sell anything that you need to live, but we sell plenty that makes your life feel a bit sweeter."

Those are the words of Carole Whitby, of Upside Down Design, in Bootham, York, who is our Trader of the Week.

It is a double celebration because the shop is marking its third anniversary.

We caught up with Carole to find out more about the business.

If you would like to nominate a trader of the week - or if you are a trader doing something special and would like to tell our readers - click here to fill out this online form

How long has the business been going?

Upside Down Design opened at the end of September 2017 in the beautiful old building at number 27 Bootham. When the business launched it was a design space and shop front for the interior design business (Upside Down Design Interiors which Carole has run since September 2012), with some beautifully selected homeware products. It has since evolved after listening to customer feedback - they have extended their product ranges to accommodate their wide customer base from York and far beyond.

What does it sell?

Upside Down Design is a unique independent interiors shop and design space with a gorgeous selection of thoughtful, ethical and stylish products from around the world.

Candle selection at Upside Down Design

As well as beautiful homeware the range has expanded to now include books, gifts for children, jewellery, skin care, stationery and fashion accessories. Customers are offered a mix of beautifully designed, contemporary and occasionally eccentric products and gifts, alongside an interior design service.

Glassware at Upside Down Design

Tell us why this trader is special? How does it stand out from others?

The concept and ethos of the business is a simple one, owner Carole says: "We don’t sell anything that we wouldn’t love to have in our own homes". The team are keen interior trend followers, so ensure that their products reflect current fashions. Upside Down Design source quality products for all budgets, whether customers are shopping for themselves, a gift for a friend, need advice on paint or want to undertake a full-scale refurbishment, this is something York hasn’t seen before!

How has it adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

Carole says: "During the current crisis, our first priority was to create a safe environment for staff and customers, by implementing a one way system, sanitiser station on entry and exit, screens at the counters and we made slots available for vulnerable customers to shop and free local delivery. "Keeping our staff and customers safety as a priority, we reduced the amount furniture on display to create more space, although all pieces are still available to order online.

"Our stock in store changes all the time but we have had to work harder to get stock recently…everyone in the supply chain is rushing to catch up.

"We also worked hard on our website to increase the selection available to cater for those shoppers not wanting to venture into York."

Carole Whitby at her store in Bootham

Has it won any awards. If so what and when?

Shortlisted in the York Press Business Awards and nominated for the Visit York Tourism Awards.

What is your favourite story about the business?

Carole says: "My favourite thing about us is that we make people happy. We do not sell anything that you need to live, but we sell plenty that makes your life feel a bit sweeter. For example, we always stock brightly coloured candles. Our customers spend ages choosing from this range for the occasion they have in mind - the colours they choose set the tone and are a great value way of making your space completely unique. No one seems to leave our shop with a frown on their face which I absolutely love and hope will always be the case."

If you would like to nominate a trader of the week - or if you are a trader doing something special and would like to tell our readers - click here to fill out this online form