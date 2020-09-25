York Hospital is bracing itself for a fresh wave of coronavirus cases - at the same time as preparing to tackle the waiting list caused by the first wave. The Press put a series of questions to the hospital's chief operating officer Wendy Scott. Here are her answers...

Q: We reported recently that 7,000 patients in the York area could face a wait of a year or more for treatment. Are there certain types of patient who face longer waits? Does age play a factor?

A: Age does not play a factor. Some patients will face longer waits depending on how urgent it is for them to be seen, so those with a greater level of urgency are seen more quickly. For example, referrals from GPs for patients with suspected cancer are managed under a fast track system, to be seen and treated within 62 days wherever possible.

As with all hospitals during the pandemic, planned care (where the treatment is not clinically urgent) was paused for three months nationally, so everyone on the waiting list for planned care at that time was affected. The amount of time a patient waits for planned surgery will vary by specialty for a number of reasons, including the overall number of people on the list (and) whether or not the specialty was able to continue to see patients during the covid peak.

Planned care services are now back up and running and we are offering appointments to people in order of how long they have waited, unless their clinical urgency has changed.

Q: How are patients prioritised?

A: Doctors, specialist nurses, and other clinicians make the decisions..based on the urgency for that particular patient and the risk of harm to the patient if their procedure is delayed.

Q: How are patients who are waiting for treatment kept informed?

A: We are writing to all patients on our waiting lists (with some exceptions e.g. maternity, and those services that have not been significantly affected). As part of managing the risk we will advise people to seek advice if their condition gets worse.

Q: How will waiting times be affected if we have another wave of coronavirus? Are there contingency plans in place?

A: We have learned a lot from the first wave of the pandemic and have comprehensive plans for future surges, flu, winter resilience and critical incidents. Even before covid, in a ‘normal’ winter we anticipate doing fewer planned procedures due to the increase in numbers of unplanned, urgent admissions. We plan around this, for example doing more day case procedures as the patients don’t need to be admitted to a ward for an overnight stay.

We are also implementing national infection prevention and control guidance which means we keep covid and non-covid patients separate, for example swabbing patients prior to admission, asking patients to isolate before a procedure etc. This means we can keep some capacity ‘ringfenced’ even when we are admitting patients with covid.

Q: Is the backlog of patients likely to get longer before it gets shorter? Why?

A: The backlog of patients waiting for treatment is affected by how many referrals we receive from GPs and primary care services for clinically urgent services, in comparison to how many people we can see and treat on a daily basis. As our capacity increases up to normal levels and we look to implement new ways of working, we would expect the backlog to improve if referrals remain at current levels.

We are working closely with other neighbouring hospitals, primary care, and the CCGs that commission our services to ensure we have the best possible plans/shared approach. We have excellent partnerships with the independent sector (The Nuffield and The Ramsay in York). We are also working with other independent providers on specific services, e.g. endoscopy and potentially ophthalmology.

Q: Do you have the resources to begin to reduce the backlog and bring down waiting times?

A: Staff who were redeployed are now returning to their previous roles.

We have just received details of our allocation of funding for the second half of the financial year and this includes funding for additional activity as part of our recovery plans. Money has also been made available for capital schemes to make changes to our buildings and facilities to help respond to covid and restore services.

The Humber, Coast and Vale Health and Care Partnership has secured £16million to upgrade hospital A&E departments across the region. York Hospital will receive £2million (as) part of an overall package to redevelop A&E facilities. The funding follows on from August’s £300million funding allocation to upgrade A&E facilities at 117 hospital trusts across the country in preparation for winter, of which the Trust received £936,000. This money will be used primarily at Scarborough Hospital to increase the number of side rooms to ease the burden on A&E.

Q: How are staff coping?

A: The past several months have been a challenging time for us all, and emotional and physical exhaustion and the pain of loss has been felt throughout the Trust. Some staff have had to work long shifts in full PPE, some have had to adapt to different roles, some have had to shield, some have had to work from home, and the pandemic has affected every aspect of people’s lives, no doubt causing stress and anxiety.

The health and wellbeing of all staff has always remained our highest priority. Early on in the pandemic, we provided a free packed lunch to all staff and a free hot meal for staff working in hot covid-19 areas, at a time when doing their supermarket shopping was really problematic, and when it was difficult for staff working in covid-19 wards to leave the clinical area to go and get food.

We introduced 'calm rooms' across our hospital sites. An occupational health / psychology helpline and psychology drop-in sessions were provided to help support staff.

Our own charity, York Teaching Hospital Charity, personally delivered care boxes to wards and departments throughout the Trust. Each box contained supplies of tea, coffee, soups and a variety of biscuits. The care packages were created following requests from staff for everyday essentials that they could have to hand at work for a much needed break - whether working days, nights or weekends.

Finally, a week of reflection was held across the Trust from Monday June 29 to mark the loss of the first patient to covid-19, and to mark the courage and endurance of NHS staff in response to the pandemic. This included a two minutes silence. We are planning for a second reflection week later on in the year.

Q: How regularly are staff members tested for coronavirus? What happens if someone tests positive?

A: Staff who develop symptoms should access a swab test to determine whether or not they have covid-19. This is a PCR test which is highly accurate. There is a process in place for staff to quickly arrange a test through the hospital.

If they test positive, they have to remain in ‘quarantine’ at home, not going out for any reason for ten days, starting on the day their symptoms began. Anyone else in their household also needs to quarantine alongside them - for a full 14 day incubation period. We cover covid-related absences in the same way we cover any sickness absence, i.e. through back-fill, bank staff or agency staff. If staff are identified as being a contact of someone with covid-19 and have not been wearing full PPE they need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Q: During lockdown, which services/ treatments were discontinued, and which continued, even if in a different location or at less than full capacity?

A: We moved the majority of cancer services to the Nuffield Hospital, which allowed oncology and haematology appointments and treatments to continue. Working with independent sector provider colleagues, we were (also) able to move some other services completely off our hospital sites, such as Cystic Fibrosis and heart failure, which allowed them to continue to operate. We continued to offer urgent diagnostic tests.

We also introduced lots of virtual clinics when we could, this included Sexual Health Services offering telephone appointments and posting prescriptions to people as well as consultants having an outpatient appointment with patients on the telephone rather than at the hospital.

Q: Where is happening now with services such as GUM (genito-urinary medicine), family planning and orthopaedic services?

A: Again it depends on the specialty, and many outpatient-based services have continued with appointments but offering virtual clinics where possible. Given the scale of the challenge presented by restoring our services, it will be some time before things are ‘normal’. Coronavirus is still here, and means that we can’t do the things the way we used to do them. That is likely to be the case for the foreseeable future.