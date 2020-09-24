BITCOIN fraudsters have conned investors in North Yorkshire out of almost £300,000, police revealed today.

North Yorkshire Police said anyone considering investing in cryptocurrency should beware of conmen using high pressure sales techniques.

"Individuals claiming to be working for investment trading companies have offered to invest in bitcoin on the victim’s behalf, when in reality the money is stolen with little chance of it being returned," said a spokesperson.

"Victims have been asked to download so-called trading software and remote access software which appears to show substantial financial gains from the investments.

"This is false and simply a way of gaining access to the victim’s computer and in some cases, their bank accounts too."

Detective Inspector Jon Hodgeon, who leads the force's economic crime unit, said: “These fraudsters have used high pressure sales techniques to try and convince their victims to invest quickly and without doing their research.

"They will nearly always insist on using remote access software to access and control the victim’s computer but you should never let anyone gain remote access or install software on your devices unless they are a member of IT staff in a corporate network – for example, your employer.

“The world of cryptocurrency investments is a complex and dangerous one to be part of unless you are highly experienced and skilled in knowing what you are doing. If you are considering investing in this area then I’d urge you to check the FCA Register of Authorised Crypto Asset Providers in the UK and also check their list of unauthorised companies.

“It’s also prudent to seek independent financial advice before making an sizeable investments as this is a prime area for scammers to target unsuspecting victims.”

The spokesperson said that anyone considering an investment opportunity should:

*Check the company on the FCA’s warning list: https://www.fca.org.uk/scamsmart/warning-list

*Never make a decision under pressure from a trader or seller, take your time and seek advice before going any further.

*Never allow anyone to gain remote access to your computer or any other digital devices unless they are a member of IT staff in a trusted corporate network.

They added: "If you’re thinking about investing in cryptocurrency, check the FCA’s register of authorised Crypto Asset Providers: https://register.fca.org.uk/s/

"Seek independent financial advice about any investment opportunity you are offered and be particularly wary if the offering is made by a stranger seemingly out of the blue."