A CEREMONY has been held to celebrate a major landmark in a 600-home development in York.

The Lord Mayor of York was invited to conduct a ceremonial ground-breaking ceremony on the former Heworth Gasworks site, to herald the start of work to transform the land.

More than 600 new homes and a new neighbourhood park will bring the large vacant brownfield site back into use.

The site is being developed by North Star, alongside Heworth Green Developments, with Tolent as the main contractor for the first stage of demolition, remediation and infrastructure work.

Councillor Janet Looker, the current Lord Mayor of the City, put a symbolic spade in the ground as work is now underway on the nine-acre site that was granted planning permission earlier this year.

The plans include apartments, as well as shops, access roads, parking spaces and park areas.

Four hundred of the homes will be 'built to rent' properties - new developments designed specifically for renting.

A spokesman for North Star said: “This heralds a major landmark in this exciting project and we are grateful for the Lord Mayor to help us celebrate this momentous occasion.

“As a proud York company we understand the fantastic location and history of the site and, as with all our development projects, we like to get started and deliver as soon as possible.”

Rick Halton, regional director for Tolent, added: “Since starting on site, work is progressing really well.

"All existing services have been identified and isolated, the existing buildings have been demolished, initial excavation and spoil removal is well under way and the site team is ready to commence demolition of the exiting gas holder.

"We are continuing to follow the latest industry and government guidance on safe COVID-19 working practices in construction, with our number one priority being to always ensure the health and safety of our site teams and all of those who interact with our site."

The project will feature over 600 homes, set alongside a new neighbourhood park, with around two thirds being Build to Rent and the remainder being available to buy.

The first phase of work will include the dismantling and removal of the large gasholder from the site, realigning the current live gas supply pipes on Eboracum Way and putting them underground, plus other initial infrastructure, demolition and replacement works necessary to prepare the site for the building work on the new homes.

The first phase of works is expected to be completed by April 2021, with construction of the the new homes starting following completion of this stage.

Under the plans, North Star agreed to pay £2.715m as an off-site contribution to affordable housing in the city.