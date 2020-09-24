A WELL-known York store has reported that a staff member has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Halfords store, in Foss Island, York has confirmed a staff member has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently self-isolating.
A spokesman for the company said: “We can confirm that a colleague based at our York Foss Islands Road store has been diagnosed with Coronavirus.
"We’re unable to comment further on their condition, but are offering any support we can. The health and safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority. As soon as we became aware of their diagnosis we identified colleagues who shared the same shift pattern and sent them home to self-isolate, where they are now awaiting their results.
"We have performed a deep clean on the store and it is open with a new team of colleagues in place. If customers have any concerns and have visited the store affected recently then they should call NHS 111 or visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/ for the latest information.”