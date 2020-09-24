THE Archbishop of York has told why he hates the coronavirus in an emotional address to General Synod.

Stephen Cottrell said he hated the virus not only because so many had died but because so many people had died alone, unable to hold the hand of a dear beloved.

“I hate it because our health service has been stretched to the limit," he said. "I hate it because so many are bereaved and could not sit next to a family member at a funeral or embrace each other.

“I hate it because weddings and baptisms and ordinations have been postponed or have gone ahead without the parties that have meant to be with them.

"I hate it because children's schooling has been disrupted. I hate it because so many people have been so ill, crying out in pain, so many isolated, lonely, fearful, depressed.

“I hate it because behind locked doors terrible things have happened. I hate it because the poor and the disadvantaged have been hit the hardest. I hate it because it has left so many people across the world feeling hopeless as if life itself has been taken from us.”

But he said he was also thankful for the faithfulness of all who have served others during the crisis and risen to the challenge.

He added: “I am thankful that despite all the horrors of a Covid world we are learning a new commitment to Christ and how to be a humbler, simpler, church and we are putting Christ at the centre of our lives and learning very, very, very painfully what it really means to be a church that is dependent on Christ alone.

“And I am filled for longing: I long for us to be a more Christ-centered and Jesus-shaped church witnessing to Christ and bringing the healing balm of the Gospel to our nation for this is our vocation."

The Archbishop was speaking at a special one-day meeting of Synod in London, held to make a rule change enabling it to meet remotely during pandemic restrictions.