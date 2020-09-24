A SOCIAL care staff union is asking City of York Council to reveal how cash for care homes has been spent.

Government announced funding to help nursing homes with infection control measures during the pandemic.

And York was given £1.872 million in the first round of funding. Additional cash has recently announced - but the council does not yet know how much it will get.

Union GMB, which represents social care staff, has written to the council to ask how the cash has been spent.

Katherine Mitchell from the union said: "GMB members and their colleagues have been risking their own health to look after our loved ones in a system that was at breaking point even before the pandemic.

“It’s important that we know where and how this money is being spent, so that we know where the big issues are before the infection numbers start to multiply.

"We owe it to staff and those they look after to get answers as soon as possible so that we can best protect them."

She called for care home operators to do more to support hardworking staff.

And said the union wants government to provide more funding for nursing homes.

Cllr Carol Runciman, Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care said: “Since the pandemic was declared, the council has seen demand for adult social care services increase, whilst at the same time, income has considerably fallen.

"We received funding to support care homes infection control measures in May which although welcome, did not go far enough.

"Following recent government announcements, we are still waiting for confirmation of both the sum and guidance about further care home infection control funding that should extend the grant as part of the Adult Social Care Winter Plan.

"In the meantime, I would like to thank care home staff for the exceptional work they are doing to protect some of our most vulnerable by implementing robust and life saving infection control measures.”