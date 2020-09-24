A NEW housing development is being launched near York next month.
Bellway Homes is confident that its second scheme in Pocklington will help to cement the town's reputation as the region's latest property hotspot.
It Wellington Grange development on Yapham Road is currently one of its fastest selling in Yorkshire, and sales are about to start at Ambler's Grange, also on Yapham Road, on October 3.
When complete, the development will comprise two, three, four and five bedroom homes; each of which is designed and built to the NHBC’s five-star builder standards.
Jessica Hall, sales manager, said: “Since the end of lockdown, Pocklington has really stood out, with Wellington Grange performing exceptionally well. While Ambler’s Grange provides buyers with something a little different, both in terms of house types and prices; we feel it will compliment Wellington perfectly and lead to even more people vying to call Pocklington home.”
Every home on Ambler’s Grange will include either a garage or allocated parking and will include contemporary, open-plan design, high-spec fixtures and fittings and attractive open spaces within the development.