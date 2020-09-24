York Hospital Trust bosses are writing to patients apologising for long delays in treatment - and outlining plans to tackle waiting lists.

“We would like to apologise for any delay in your appointment/procedure,” says the letter from medical director James Taylor, which will be going out to all patients in York and Scarborough who have suffered delays as a result of coronavirus.

“We know this may be a worrying time for you and we are doing everything we can to ensure we see our patients as soon as possible. We are ...working hard to reschedule appointments and operations. However, the impact of coronavirus means that for many patients there will be a delay, and waiting times will be longer than we would normally expect.”

As The Press reported on September 15, almost 7,000 patients in York are expected to have to wait 12 months or longer for non-urgent hospital treatment, including surgery.

Like hospitals across the country, the hospital was advised by the Government to cancel all non-urgent operations and appointments from the end of March.

It continued to see urgent and emergency patients - and moved cancer services to the private Nuffield Hospital, where they could be seen away from coronavirus patients. The hospital also used operating theatres at the Nuffield and at Clifton Park Hospital, run by private company Ramsay Health Care, so that urgent operations of all kinds could continue.

Nevertheless, a huge backlog of non-urgent cases built up - patients whose condition was not life threatening, but who were waiting for operations or treatment that could transform the quality of their lives.

In his letter to patients, Mr Taylor says doctors, nurses and other clinical staff are ‘continuously risk assessing every patient on our waiting lists to ensure we prioritise patients on the basis of their clinical needs’.

Quizzed by The Press, the hospital’s chief operating officer Wendy Scott stressed that age was NOT a factor when deciding who should be treated first. “Some patients will face longer waits depending on how urgent it is for them to be seen, so those with a greater level of urgency are seen more quickly,” she said.

Ms Scott added that the hospital had ‘learned a lot from’ the first wave of the pandemic and would be ready in the event of a second wave.

“We have comprehensive plans for future surges, flu, winter resilience and critical incidents,” she said.

“We are implementing national infection prevention and control guidance which means we keep covid and non-covid patients separate, for example swabbing patients prior to admission, asking patients to isolate before a procedure etc.

“This means we can keep some capacity ‘ringfenced’ even when we are admitting patients with covid.

“If we have a second surge on the same scale as the first we will apply the same processes.”

The hospital is to receive an extra £2million to upgrade A&E to ‘help respond to covid and restore services’. A further £1 million was received in August to upgrade A&E in Scarborough.

Hospital staff's 'physical and emotional exhaustion'

In his letter to patients, York Hospital medical director James Taylor outlines measures being taken by the hospital to ensure staff and patients remain safe in the face of increasing numbers of new virus cases nationwide.

The measures include:

Reducing beds on wards to allow for two metre distancing.

Managing the number of operations each day to improve infection prevention in operating theatres.

Staggered patient admission times.

Leaving time for staff to change their PPE between patients.

Testing staff and patients for the coronavirus when appropriate.

The hospital's chief operating officer Wendy Scott said the past few months had been 'challenging' for staff. "Emotional and physical exhaustion and the pain of loss has been felt throughout the Trust," she said. "Some staff have had to work long shifts in full PPE, some have had to adapt to different roles, some have had to shield, some have had to work from home.The pandemic has affected every aspect of people’s lives."

To help stressed staff cope, the Trust organised packed lunches for all staff, and hot meals for those working in covid 'hot areas'. 'Calm Rooms' were introduced and psychology drop-in sessions organised. A 'week of reflection' was also held from Monday June 29 to mark the death of the first covid patient, and to mark the 'courage and endurance' of NHS staff.