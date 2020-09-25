PLANNING a wedding is a big deal for any couple under normal circumstances, but when you throw a global pandemic and the restrictions it brings in to the mix, it can become nigh on impossible.

But Mark Pollitt and Nicola Kingdom from Bishopthorpe were determined not to let the coronavirus lockdown thwart their plans to get married after six years together.

They also wanted friends and family to take part in their celebrations, as on the day they only had seven guests, so they live-streamed the ceremony on Facebook.

Nicola explains, the road to her nuptials at York Register Office on September 12 was fraught with difficulty. “This started off when the country was in lockdown. We were determined to get married, but I was just going to wear a suit and not bother with a wedding dress and we were just going to have two witnesses, but people were just so kind to us helping to make it happen.” said Nicola, 58.

“It was a bit hit and miss at times and we thought it might get cancelled because of the constantly changing restrictions. Like everyone else, we were really quite scared about this virus, but we wanted the wedding to go ahead and it was just amazing.”

On the day the colour theme was shocking pink and gold and Nicola’s mum, Jean Snelling, 84, was able to join them in person. And the bride's shower orchid bouquet was provided by Joanna Keely florist, Bishopthorpe.

Nicola, is from York and works as executive support for the deputy leader of City of York Council. Mark, 63, is a retired member of the United States Airforce. The couple love to travel and Mark proposed to Nicola at the Trevi Fountain in Rome two years ago. They look forward to a big party in the future for friends and family unable to attend due to the pandemic and their honeymoon will be in Iceland as soon as restrictions allow.

Mark has an only son Warren Pollitt and his wife Erica, together with two grandsons Peyton and Reece, living in Florida.

Nicola has an only son, Louis Sjostrand-Kingdom and his wife Siiri, living in Gothenburg, Sweden, who are expecting their first baby daughter this November, Nicola’s first grandchild.

Mark’s hobby is fine art landscape photography and his work can be viewed here.