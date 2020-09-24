YORK rail passengers are facing further disrupted journeys to London this autumn and over Christmas after further closures of Kings Cross were announced as part of the £1.2 billion East Coast Main Line upgrade.
Network Rail and train operators are urging passengers not to travel to or from King’s Cross on Saturday October 17 and Sunday October, when engineers will test a new signalling system and replace overhead wires in and around the station, which can only be carried out safely when there are no trains in the area. They said replacement services will be busy and journeys take significantly longer.
The station closes again on Saturday November 21 and Sunday November 22, and there will also be an extended closure between Christmas and the New Year. A partial closure is also scheduled for between Monday March 1 and Friday June 4 next year, when individual tracks and platforms will need to be temporarily closed at different points.
Network Rail said the upgrade will transform journeys, making way for more services to meet future passenger demand.