A YORK school could get £6.5 million from the council to help it expand and upgrade its new buildings.
Fulford School could get the cash to enable it to increase the number of pupils it takes each year to 300.
The money will also go towards demolishing the two-storey Hawking block to make way for a new three-storey building of 12 classrooms.
And £500,000 will be spent on building the new block to meet the council's sustainability standards.
Steve Lewis, head teacher of Fulford School and South York Multi Academy Trust chief executive, said: "If approved, this additional funding would give us the opportunity to continue to serve our local community by providing enough school places for the growing demand in our catchment area.
”We have a long tradition of excellence and good quality accommodation fit for purpose in a 21st century education system will enable us to continue to provide a great education for generations to come.”
Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, executive member for education, said: “Fulford School is understandably popular with local families. Considering how we can support the school in addressing the growing demand for places will help children and young people in the area both now and in the future.”
