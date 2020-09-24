YORK singer Rebecca Newman today warned people to go to the GP with any irregular heart symptoms after a post mortem examination revealed her husband Jay Fewtrell's fatal heart attack was caused by a severe form of a rare inflammatory condition, Sarcoidosis.

Jay died suddenly at the age of 38 two months ago at the couple's home in Rawcliffe, York. They have a three year old son, Logan.

Rebecca said: "Jay’s heart attack was caused by his Sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease he had been diagnosed with six weeks before he died.

"It had been discovered in his lungs, like 90 per cent of known cases. He would’ve continued to be monitored over the years to ensure it wasn’t affecting his other organs but we were hopeful he had a mild version of the disease and it would go away on its own, like a lot of cases do.

"Sadly, we now know he had a serious version of the disease - Cardiac Sarcoidosis - and the damage done by the disease was quite extensive.

"The damage to his heart affected the heart’s ability to function properly, causing an arrhythmia (palpitations) that allowed a blood clot to form. In these circumstances, clots can form very quickly."

And she had this advice for Press readers - to contact their GP if they have any sudden heart palpitations, shortness of breath or dizziness.

She said: "Cardiac Sarcoidosis interferes with the electrical impulses that makes our heart pump. If the pulse rate gets interrupted, called an arrhythmia, it can cause blood to pool in chambers of the heart and clots can form.

"This can happen quite quickly so anyone worried about an irregular heartbeat, such as palpitations, should get it checked out with their GP.

"If they also get chest pain dizziness, passing out and such like, then they should push for investigation."

And she said it was worth reflecting on the fact that many people will be living with undiagnosed health conditions which means taking precautions against Covid-19 is all the more important for society as a whole.

She said: "We don't know we have an underlying health condition until it is diagnosed, so I hope people keep that in mind with their own social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing and other Covid-suppression measures.

"Even if your statistical chance of death from Covid is one per cent, if you are one of the unlucky ones it happens to you 100 per cent."

And she wanted to thank well wishers, family and friends, for their support since Jay's death.

She said: " I do want to say thank you to friends and family who have been there for me during this time. It's been a rollercoaster of emotions but I'm very grateful for the amount of love and support I have available when I need to reach out."

She added she and Logan were getting on with their lives as best they could. "Logan started preschool this month and is doing really well. He loves it. The staff members are being really good too, really supportive.

"Logan and I are a great little team and we're keeping each other going, keeping our spirits up and facing the future together."