MORE than 11 million UK working adults have taken time off work because of poor mental wellbeing, costing businesses an estimated 40 million working days each year, according to new research from York-based Benenden Health.
As many as a third of UK employees took time off work due to poor mental health in 2019, said the not-for-profit healthcare provider, which is encouraging employers to talk with their employees and encourage them to speak about pressures they may be facing.
The research, which asked employees to consider the impact of their mental health throughout their working life, rather than solely during the Covid-19 pandemic, revealed that only half of workers who took time off due to poor mental wellbeing were honest with their employer about the reason for their absence.
Three in ten said they had instead cited a physical issue and as many as a quarter taking annual leave to avoid any questions or embarrassment.
Bob Andrews, CEO at Benenden Health, said the only way to tackle this was for businesses to prove to their employees that they genuinely care about their wellbeing and foster a culture of openness.