BUSINESS women in York are staging an online conference packed with expert advice to help people recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Tracy Burleigh, founder of the business women networking group MPWR UK, has chosen 20 members to present at the first MPWR Online Business 2 Business Expo.

The conference aims to help women in business bounce back and continue to achieve their goals through these uncertain times.

The presenting team include experts in marketing, social media, GDPR, getting COVID safe, organisation tips, branding and zoom training. They will be delivering 36, 30-minute workshops over the day.

Concerned about the impact of Covid on businesses and further times of uncertainty ahead, Tracy and her team hope the event will help businesses to grow and thrive.

The workshops will offer practical tips that can be used by businesses instantly. There’ll be Q&A opportunities and the option to request further one to one sessions with the experts afterwards.

Tracy said: "Now is the time to start to focus on your business again. We used to have a full schedule of face-to-face events for businesses and this is our solution to that. The event will showcase some of our fabulous members’ expertise. Our mission is to empower women in business. We want them to inspire, support and educate each other.

"We’re passionate about supporting our members and local businesses alike. The event is open to anyone to attend - if you think you will find the workshops useful, you are absolutely welcome to attend."

The Expo is from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 30. For tickets visit www.mpwr.uk/boost-your-business-b2b-expo-online-2020/